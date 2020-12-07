COVID-19 IN MD:Over 2.3K Cases As Hospitalizations, State Positivity Rate Fall Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Council Monday night unanimously approved County Executive Steuart Pittman’s recommendation of Amal Awad to serve as the county’s next police chief.

Last month, Pittman picked Awad, who most recently led the Hyattsville Police Department, to become the county’s next top cop. She replaces interim Chief William Lowry, who stepped into the top job after former Chief Timothy Altomare retired effective August 1.

RELATED COVERAGE:

On Twitter, Pittman thanked the council, writing “Thank you to the County Council for seeing what I see in Chief Awad, a historic leader with that rare combination of professional skill and heart that will unite #AnneArundel County.”

Awad, who will be the first Black person to serve as the county’s police chief and the first woman to permanently hold the role, is set to take the job on December 17.

