ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Council Monday night unanimously approved County Executive Steuart Pittman’s recommendation of Amal Awad to serve as the county’s next police chief.
Last month, Pittman picked Awad, who most recently led the Hyattsville Police Department, to become the county’s next top cop. She replaces interim Chief William Lowry, who stepped into the top job after former Chief Timothy Altomare retired effective August 1.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Amal Awad, Slated To Be Next Anne Arundel County Police Chief, On Police Reform: ‘It’s Important For Us To Listen To One Another’
- County Executive Steuart Pittman Recommends Amal Awad To Serve As New Anne Arundel County Police Chief
- As Calls For Police Reform Grow, Some Say One Solution Is to Increase The Number Of Female Officers
- Deputy Chief William Lowry To Serve As Interim Anne Arundel County Police Chief Following Timothy Altomare’s Retirement
- Outgoing Anne Arundel County Police Chief Calls Efforts To Defund Police ‘Wrong’, Says It Will Have ‘Grave And Lasting Effects’
- Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare Announces His Retirement
On Twitter, Pittman thanked the council, writing “Thank you to the County Council for seeing what I see in Chief Awad, a historic leader with that rare combination of professional skill and heart that will unite #AnneArundel County.”
Tonight the County Council unanimously voted to appoint former Hyattsville Police Chief Amal Awad as our new @AACOPD Chief of Police.
Chief Awad, welcome back to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. We are so lucky to have you. pic.twitter.com/L8hTV5Tasi
— County Executive Steuart Pittman (@AACoExec) December 8, 2020
Awad, who will be the first Black person to serve as the county’s police chief and the first woman to permanently hold the role, is set to take the job on December 17.