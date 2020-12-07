Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drivers should be aware of the temporary street closures that will affect the area around City Hall on Tuesday for Mayor-Elect Brandon Scott’s swearing-in ceremony.
The following streets will be closed to through traffic from 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with detours in effect:
- Holliday Street at E. Saratoga Street
- Guilford Avenue at E. Saratoga Street
- Lexington Street at Guilford Avenue
- Fayette Street at Guilford Avenue
- Holliday Street at Fayette Street
- Fayette Street at Gay Street (Gay Street to remain open for traffic)
- Lexington Street at Gay Street (Lexington Street east of Gay Street will remain open for traffic)
Drivers in the area may encounter delays and are encouraged to find alternate routes.
With the pandemic limiting indoor and outdoor public events, Scott’s inauguration Tuesday will be a low-key event with no invited guests or dignitaries. He will make a brief address to the media after being sworn in at City Hall.