ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 2,302 new coronavirus cases overnight Monday and 20 new deaths were reported, state data shows.
There are now a total of 217,329 coronavirus cases in Maryland since the pandemic began. At this time, 4,705 Marylanders have died from the virus.
The statewide positivity rate went down by .25%, now at 7.89%.
Hospitalizations did go down by 15 overnight, now at 1,561. Of those, 388 are in ICU beds and 1,173 are in acute care.
The state has administered 44,956 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county. Probable deaths are listed with an asterisk.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|4,101
|(89)
|Anne Arundel
|18,429
|(292)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|26,419
|(575)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|31,708
|(747)
|26*
|Calvert
|1,746
|(38)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,065
|(10)
|Carroll
|3,728
|(139)
|3*
|Cecil
|2,435
|(50)
|2*
|Charles
|4,752
|(103)
|2*
|Dorchester
|1,085
|(17)
|Frederick
|7,852
|(146)
|8*
|Garrett
|999
|(9)
|Harford
|6,634
|(110)
|4*
|Howard
|8,912
|(149)
|6*
|Kent
|510
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|36,449
|(946)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|44,402
|(935)
|26*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,222
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,419
|(67)
|Somerset
|1,183
|(9)
|Talbot
|892
|(7)
|Washington
|5,111
|(83)
|Wicomico
|3,681
|(60)
|Worcester
|1,595
|(38)
|1*
|Data not available
|(37)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|9,253
|(1)
|10-19
|19,382
|(3)
|20-29
|41,215
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|38,557
|(55)
|6*
|40-49
|33,992
|(148)
|4*
|50-59
|32,247
|(376)
|19*
|60-69
|21,349
|(738)
|15*
|70-79
|12,413
|(1,181)
|28*
|80+
|8,921
|(2,174)
|87*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|114,348
|(2,292)
|79*
|Male
|102,981
|(2,413)
|81*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|64,402
|(1,828)
|58*
|Asian (NH)
|4,341
|(168)
|6*
|White (NH)
|67,175
|(2,127)
|79*
|Hispanic
|40,275
|(497)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|9,897
|(48)
|Data not available
|31,239
|(37)
|3*
