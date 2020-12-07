COVID-19 IN MD:Over 2.3K Cases As Hospitalizations, State Positivity Rate Fall Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 2,302 new coronavirus cases overnight Monday and 20 new deaths were reported, state data shows.

>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

There are now a total of 217,329 coronavirus cases in Maryland since the pandemic began. At this time, 4,705 Marylanders have died from the virus.

The statewide positivity rate went down by .25%, now at 7.89%.

Hospitalizations did go down by 15 overnight, now at 1,561. Of those, 388 are in ICU beds and 1,173 are in acute care.

The state has administered 44,956 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county. Probable deaths are listed with an asterisk.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 4,101 (89)
Anne Arundel 18,429 (292) 12*
Baltimore City 26,419 (575) 20*
Baltimore County 31,708 (747) 26*
Calvert 1,746 (38) 1*
Caroline 1,065 (10)
Carroll 3,728 (139) 3*
Cecil 2,435 (50) 2*
Charles 4,752 (103) 2*
Dorchester 1,085 (17)
Frederick 7,852 (146) 8*
Garrett 999 (9)
Harford 6,634 (110) 4*
Howard 8,912 (149) 6*
Kent 510 (23) 2*
Montgomery 36,449 (946) 44*
Prince George’s 44,402 (935) 26*
Queen Anne’s 1,222 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 2,419 (67)
Somerset 1,183 (9)
Talbot 892 (7)
Washington 5,111 (83)
Wicomico 3,681 (60)
Worcester 1,595 (38) 1*
Data not available (37) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 9,253 (1)
10-19 19,382 (3)
20-29 41,215 (27) 1*
30-39 38,557 (55) 6*
40-49 33,992 (148) 4*
50-59 32,247 (376) 19*
60-69 21,349 (738) 15*
70-79 12,413 (1,181) 28*
80+ 8,921 (2,174) 87*
Data not available (2)
Female 114,348 (2,292) 79*
Male 102,981 (2,413) 81*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 64,402 (1,828) 58*
Asian (NH) 4,341 (168) 6*
White (NH) 67,175 (2,127) 79*
Hispanic 40,275 (497) 14*
Other (NH) 9,897 (48)
Data not available 31,239 (37) 3*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply