BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools is postponing the start of all in-person athletics activities until further notice, citing coronavirus concerns.
This includes in-person conditioning, practice and competition.
“While we are eager to see our student-athletes return to play as soon as possible, our priority is to protect their health and safety,” City Schools said in a statement Monday.
The system said they will continue to work with their athletic departments to support “on-going virtual engagement with student-athletes and coaches”
