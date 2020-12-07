ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact college sports, with a number of changes being announced for Maryland teams on Monday.
One of those changes involves the Navy men’s basketball team, which said Monday it was pausing all team activities for 10 days “due to COVID-19 related concerns.” The team did not specify whether any players tested positive for the virus.
The pause means games against Morgan State on December 16 and Delaware on December 21 have been canceled, though the team hopes to take to the court for its Patriot League opener against Bucknell on January 1.
The University of Maryland College Park’s women’s basketball team also announced a COVID-related cancellation on Monday. The Terps’ game against Mount St. Mary’s scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled after someone in the Mount St. Mary’s program tested positive for the virus, officials said.