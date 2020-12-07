Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to give Marylanders an overview of the state’s vaccination plan Tuesday afternoon.
The governor’s communications director Mike Ricci said in a tweet Monday that Hogan will give Marylanders a look into what they can expect on receiving first doses of the coronavirus vaccine and the state’s plan.
He will speak at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.