BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was injured in a shooting in far southern Baltimore Monday afternoon, city police said.
The shooting happened around 3:07 p.m. in the area of the unit block of Talbot Road. As officers responded to the scene, they found a 26-year-old man near Washburn Avenue and Potee Street with a gunshot wound to his hand.
Police said he ran to a nearby Family Dollar store for help. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
🚨 #BREAKING: Police activity at Family Dollar. 3645 Potee St. Parking lot is taped off. I spoke with a woman who says she heard about 3 gun shots.
Working to learn more. Stay with @wjz pic.twitter.com/xp7phCziHY
— Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) December 7, 2020
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.