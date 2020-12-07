COVID-19 IN MD:Over 2.3K Cases As Hospitalizations, State Positivity Rate Fall Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was injured in a shooting in far southern Baltimore Monday afternoon, city police said.

The shooting happened around 3:07 p.m. in the area of the unit block of Talbot Road. As officers responded to the scene, they found a 26-year-old man near Washburn Avenue and Potee Street with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Police said he ran to a nearby Family Dollar store for help. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

