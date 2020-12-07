BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s casinos made $130,377,478 in gaming revenue during November, according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

It’s a 7.4% decrease in comparison to November of last year when they made $140,835,580.

The COVID-10 pandemic has led to capacity limitations of 50% at five casinos and 25% at Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore.

The decrease in revenue means the casinos contributed 9.1% less this November than last November.

Casinos were closed on March 16 when the state made efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus. They reopened on June 19 with capacity limitations and new cleaning protocols.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) in November 2020 were $39,066,703, a decrease of $5,248,032 (-11.8%) compared to the $44,314,735 in ETF contributions during November 2019. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Here are the gaming revenue totals for November 2020:

MGM National Harbor (1,665 slot machines, 193 table games)

$55,324,844 in November 2020, an increase of $1,416,569 (2.6%) from November 2019

Live! Casino & Hotel (2,533 slot machines, 184 table games)

$45,007,582 in November 2020, a decrease of $7,899,492 (-14.9%) from November 2019

Horseshoe Casino (905 slot machines, 152 table games)

$15,254,974 in November 2020, a decrease of $3,116,531 (-17.0%) from November 2019

Hollywood Casino (506 slot machines, 16 table games)

$5,878,968 in November 2020, an increase of $90,617 (1.6%) from November 2019

Ocean Downs Casino (596 slot machines, 18 table games)

$5,095,732 in November 2020, a decrease of $328,472 (-6.1%) from November 2019

Rocky Gap Casino (415 slot machines, 16 table games)

$3,815,378 in November 2020, a decrease of $620,793 (-14.0%) from November 2019

