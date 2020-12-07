PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police will continue to be on the lookout for impaired or aggressive drivers this holiday season, even with an expected reduction in travel during the ongoing coronavirus.
Troopers from the state police’s 23 barracks will be focusing efforts on impaired driving, aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving and other violations.
Additional troopers will be working overtime throughout the month funded by highway safety grants through New Year’s Day.
An average of 145 people died from impaired driving crashes, 159 from distracted driving crashes and 32 from aggressive driving crashes between 2014-2018 in the state.
More than 2,100 people were injured by impaired drivers, nearly 18,000 were injured as a result of distracted driving and 1,550 were injured by aggressive drivers in Maryland over the same span of time.
Troopers are urging motorists to avoid impaired driving and plan for a designated driver or a sober ride home. Help us keep Maryland highways safe throughout this holiday season.