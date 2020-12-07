BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor-Elect Brandon Scott named two top posts in the Mayor’s Office on Monday.
Christopher Shorter is nominated for the City Administrator role while Michael Huber will be Scott’s Chief of Staff.
“Hiring Baltimore’s first chief administrative officer has been one of my top priorities, and I look forward to working closely with Mr. Shorter to focus on how we effectively, reliably, and equitably deliver services to all of our residents,” said Mayor-Elect Scott. “My City Administrator, Chief of Staff and I will work closely together to fix what’s broken in city government and restore the public’s trust.”
Shorter is the city’s first-ever Chief Administrator Officer.
He is the Assistant City Manager for Austin, Texas. He previously was over in Washington, D.C. as Director of the DC Department of Public Works.
Huber is currently the Chief of Staff in the Office of the Baltimore City Council President. He previously served as Director of Legislative Affairs and Director of Business and Economic Development in the Council President’s Office.
Then-Councilmember Scott introduced a charter amendment in 2019 requiring mayors to appoint a City Administrator.
Scott will be sworn in as Baltimore’s next mayor on Tuesday. He will be sworn in during a small ceremony, with just a city clerk and his parents as witnesses, due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.