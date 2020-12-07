Comments
ROSSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A vision conceived more than a decade ago has now become a reality for MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
For the first time, a helicopter has landed on the facility’s newly-completed helipad on its roof.
The medical center’s president said the new resource will benefit patients at the hospital and the entire state.
Previously, a helicopter had to land at a nearby field, which then required an ambulance to take the patient to the hospital. Now, the helipad will cut down on crucial patient transport time and free up first responder resources.