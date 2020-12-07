BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officer S. Claus is back in town for the holiday season.
Maryland Transportation Authority Police Chief Col. Kevin M. Anderson swore MDTA Police Ofc. S. Claus, badge #1225 for immediate duty with the 2020 Toys for Tots collection.
MDTA Police said Ofc. Claus is excited to come out of retirement after his work last year with Toys for Tots drive at MDTA facilities.
Ofc. S. Claus, along with his fellow MDTA Officers and MDTA helpers will collect new, unwrapped toys , Tuesday through Thursday from 6 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. daily, at several locations.
It’s the 31st year MDTA Police have put on Toys for Tots. They said they have collected more than 152,000 toys and $120,000 from our generous customers.
This year, officers and helpers will wear face coverings while accepting toys and will be social distancing whenever possible.
All collections will be outside at the Baltimore Harbor and Fort McHenry tunnels, the Bay Bridge, the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, the Perryville Police Department near the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge, US 40, the Intercounty Connector and the Dundalk Marine Terminal.