TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says officials don’t believe any data was stolen during a ransomware attack that shut down Baltimore County Public Schools for several days last month.
However, the county school system will offer credit monitoring for any Baltimore County students and staff.
“It makes me all the more disgusted that there are very bad actors out there who would choose to do this attack on our community’s children,” said Olszewski, “at a time when they are already at their most vulnerable.”
The cyber attack took down the county’s website on Thanksgiving week, and it forced the third-largest school district in Maryland to cancel classes for three days.
The district’s information technology department was able to find a work-around that allowed teachers to resume online instructions with all students, approximately 115,000 pupils last week.
BCPS officials said they do have cyber attack insurance, but wouldn’t provide any additional details on that.
Last week, teachers and staff had to line up to turn in computers that may have been infected. As for student Chromebooks, the head of IT believes they’re safe.
“We are highly confident the student devices were not compromised at home,” Jim Corns, the Executive Director of IT in the school system, said.
County police are investigating the cyber attack, but investigators have not revealed who hacked the district’s website or how much ransom they demanded.