BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Police are offering thousands in reward money — up to $5,000 — hoping someone will come forward with information about the fatal shooting outside the Columbia Mall that happened Friday night.

A man was killed outside Main Event Entertainment just before 10:30 p.m.

“We found one victim who was deceased in the parking lot,”

Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Anthony Patterson. Investigators said witnesses heard several gunshots. They believe a fight escalated to the shots fired.

“We believe the victim and this unknown suspect exchanged words had a verbal altercation of some kind that led to the shooting and this young man’s death,” said Sherry Llewellyn with Howard County Police.

Investigators said they do not think the victim and suspect knew each other.

Some shoppers just learned of the crime Monday.

“I don’t usually hear of anything happening in Columbia so I’m kind of surprised,” said shopper Tony Armstrong. “That’s sad prayers to that person’s family though.”

Don Strong has lived in the area for 30 years and said the mall is usually more crowded during the holidays, but everything is different this year because of the pandemic.

He said offering a reward for information is a good first step.

“People need to have some sort of incentive to resolve it but that doesn’t mean it’ll prevent it from ever happening again,” Strong said.

Police said as they search for the gunman, a tip from the public can make all the difference.

“We are asking for the public help -anyone who saw or heard something that night or learned something after the fact to contact us,” Llewellyn said.

The tip line is 410-313-STOP for anyone who wishes to call and report information. You can also email what you know to hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov