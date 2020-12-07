SYKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A Virginia man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly posed as a bail bondsman to scam $39,000 out of a Sykesville woman.
A woman got a phone call Friday from someone who said her nephew had been arrested. She was instructed that the bail bondsman would require $29,000 for her nephew to be released.
She got the money together, and a second suspect man, who was working with the caller, came to her home in Sykesville later Friday and collected the cash.
The woman got another call on Saturday from someone saying an additional $10,000 would be required for her nephew’s release. The woman went back to the bank to get the money, but an alert bank teller questioned the unusual number of withdrawals and the Sheriff’s Office was contacted.
The same man who had collected the cash Friday came back to the victim’s home to get the money.
Detectives arrested the man, Michael Odell Anderson, 62 for multiple thefts, theft scheme, and conspiracy charges. Police said he has a Virginia address.
Police do not know who the original caller is at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident, or either of the suspects, is asked to contact Detective Jason Ehrhart at jehrhart@carrollcountymd.gov or 410-386-2499.