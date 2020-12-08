ROSEDALE, MD. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy are charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in a Rosedale shopping mall parking lot that happened in March.
Rodrick ONeil Bell, 20, and Jeremiah Corneal Bell, 16, were arrested at their home in the early morning on December 3.
They are both facing charges of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first degree murder. Jeremiah is being charged as an adult.
Detectives learned that at 11:57 p.m. on the night of March 7, a number of teens walked out of the “Triple Threat Elite” dance studio. The suspects drove through the parking lot, began firing shots into the crowd and struck one adult and five juvenile victims.
One of the victims was 13-year-old Rickie Forehand who died at the scene. The others, two 12-year-old boys, one 14-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man, were released from the hospital a few days after the shooting and recovered at home.
Detectives are continuing to investigate to determine a motive for this shooting.
Both suspects are still being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on denied bail status.
Anyone who may have additional information should contact police by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers