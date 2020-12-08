BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Moments before Baltimore was set to take on Dallas, Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant announced he tested positive for COVID-19, and that he would call it quits for the season. He later backtracked on his comments.

Bryant expressed his frustration on Twitter. He said, in part:

“Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested…,” he tweeted. “I tested positive for Covid.”

Minutes later, Bryant said that he will call it quits for the season.

Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season… I can’t deal with this — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

“Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season… I can’t deal with this,” he said.

“I’m about to drink some wine and cope…,” Bryant added.

I’m about to drink some wine and cope…. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

Later in the night, the 32-year-old said that he’s “coming back” and “being smart.”

“Yea I’m coming back… I’m being smart,” he said on Twitter.

Yea I’m coming back… I’m being smart https://t.co/9RjQcahTJs — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

Bryant played in just three games for the Ravens this season. He registered four catches for 28 yards.

He was signed to the team’s practice squad in late October.

Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler, played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2010 to 2017, before he was released in April 2018.

He then was signed to the New Orleans Saints but tore his Achilles tendon two days after signing.

Prior to his injury, Bryant had seen his production slip in Dallas failing to reach 900 yards receiving in either of his last two seasons with the team in 2016 and 2017.

In his eight seasons with the Cowboys, Bryant hauled in 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.

