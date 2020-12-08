BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A beloved mural on the side of an old building in Curtis Bay is set to be torn down to make way for a new warehouse.

Community members say they’re upset and want to make sure it’s preserved.

The mural is on the side of an old building on Curtis Avenue near Church Street. It’s a piece of Curtis Bay history.

Kathleen Hubbard grew up in the area and her brother is painted in the mural. She says it was made sometime around 2005 or 2006.

“[The mural] was so as these things would go away we would still have all the memories,” Hubbard said.

Dr. K Robert Schmitt is the reverend at Saint Paul’s Lutheran around the corner from the mural.

He says he knows it’s likely not possible for the mural to stay up but wants to make sure it’s documented through pictures and video so it’s not forgotten about.

“This is a part of the history of this community and preserving it is important,” Schmitt said.

It’s not clear when the demolition will happen.

WJZ has reached out to the owner of the property listed on the Baltimore City Department of Housing and Community Development website but has not yet heard back.