COVID-19 IN MD:Gov. Larry Hogan To Address Marylanders At 3 p.m.
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 2,632 new coronavirus cases overnight as hospitalizations jump up Tuesday morning.

WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

Hospitalizations went up by nearly 100, with 92 more Marylanders hospitalized. There are now 1,653 people hospitalized in the state, with 396 in ICU beds and 1,257 in acute care.

There have now been 219,961 total coronavirus cases in Maryland since the pandemic began. Fifty more Marylanders have died from the virus, a total of 4,755 deaths.

It’s the highest single day death count since May 27.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate is at 7.61%.

Maryland administered 40,400 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths. Probable deaths are listed with an asterisk.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 4,204 (97)
Anne Arundel 18,646 (294) 13*
Baltimore City 26,593 (574) 20*
Baltimore County 32,014 (754) 27*
Calvert 1,766 (38) 1*
Caroline 1,086 (10)
Carroll 3,796 (143) 3*
Cecil 2,514 (51) 2*
Charles 4,804 (105) 1*
Dorchester 1,091 (17)
Frederick 7,952 (146) 8*
Garrett 1,024 (13)
Harford 6,704 (111) 4*
Howard 9,004 (150) 6*
Kent 513 (23) 2*
Montgomery 36,851 (949) 44*
Prince George’s 44,894 (937) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,236 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 2,486 (69)
Somerset 1,351 (9)
Talbot 904 (7)
Washington 5,190 (86)
Wicomico 3,725 (60)
Worcester 1,613 (38) 1*
Data not available (48) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 9,391 (1)
10-19 19,638 (3)
20-29 41,669 (27) 1*
30-39 39,037 (55) 6*
40-49 34,386 (149) 4*
50-59 32,658 (379) 19*
60-69 21,600 (743) 17*
70-79 12,571 (1,195) 27*
80+ 9,011 (2,201) 87*
Data not available (2)
Female 115,640 (2,319) 79*
Male 104,321 (2,436) 82*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 65,043 (1,833) 58*
Asian (NH) 4,377 (168) 6*
White (NH) 67,876 (2,151) 80*
Hispanic 40,552 (497) 14*
Other (NH) 9,971 (49)
Data not available 32,142 (57) 3*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply