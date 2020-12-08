ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 2,632 new coronavirus cases overnight as hospitalizations jump up Tuesday morning.
Hospitalizations went up by nearly 100, with 92 more Marylanders hospitalized. There are now 1,653 people hospitalized in the state, with 396 in ICU beds and 1,257 in acute care.
There have now been 219,961 total coronavirus cases in Maryland since the pandemic began. Fifty more Marylanders have died from the virus, a total of 4,755 deaths.
It’s the highest single day death count since May 27.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate is at 7.61%.
Maryland administered 40,400 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths. Probable deaths are listed with an asterisk.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|4,204
|(97)
|Anne Arundel
|18,646
|(294)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|26,593
|(574)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|32,014
|(754)
|27*
|Calvert
|1,766
|(38)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,086
|(10)
|Carroll
|3,796
|(143)
|3*
|Cecil
|2,514
|(51)
|2*
|Charles
|4,804
|(105)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,091
|(17)
|Frederick
|7,952
|(146)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,024
|(13)
|Harford
|6,704
|(111)
|4*
|Howard
|9,004
|(150)
|6*
|Kent
|513
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|36,851
|(949)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|44,894
|(937)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,236
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,486
|(69)
|Somerset
|1,351
|(9)
|Talbot
|904
|(7)
|Washington
|5,190
|(86)
|Wicomico
|3,725
|(60)
|Worcester
|1,613
|(38)
|1*
|Data not available
|(48)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|9,391
|(1)
|10-19
|19,638
|(3)
|20-29
|41,669
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|39,037
|(55)
|6*
|40-49
|34,386
|(149)
|4*
|50-59
|32,658
|(379)
|19*
|60-69
|21,600
|(743)
|17*
|70-79
|12,571
|(1,195)
|27*
|80+
|9,011
|(2,201)
|87*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|115,640
|(2,319)
|79*
|Male
|104,321
|(2,436)
|82*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|65,043
|(1,833)
|58*
|Asian (NH)
|4,377
|(168)
|6*
|White (NH)
|67,876
|(2,151)
|80*
|Hispanic
|40,552
|(497)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|9,971
|(49)
|Data not available
|32,142
|(57)
|3*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.