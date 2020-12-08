BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — The doctor who criticized President Donald Trump’s brief drive-by outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to see supporters while he was hospitalized for COVID-19 will be removed from the center’s schedule starting in January, CBS News reports.
President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 in early October and was briefly hospitalized at Walter Reed, but recovered fairly quickly according to the White House.
Dr. James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University and an attending physician at Walter Reed Medical Center, tweeted that Mr. Trump’s brief departure from the hospital was “theater” and called it “insanity.”
“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity,” he tweeted in October.
Walter Reed officials denied to CBS News that they made the decision to remove him, saying the hospital, “provides requirements for contract positions. Schedules are determined by the contractor. There was no decision made by anyone at WRNMMC to remove Dr. Phillips from the schedule.”
CBS News reports that suggests that it was Phillips’ contractor, GW Medical Faculty Associates, that removed him from the schedule.
