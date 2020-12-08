BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Domino’s is looking for new people to add to their teams across the Baltimore region.
Domino’s 51 locations in the area will host a hiring day on December 12 as stores are looking to add 550 delivery drivers and assistant managers.
“Domino’s is a great place to work and we have a need for additional team members,” said Ed Treacy, a local Domino’s franchise owner. “We want to continue providing great service and delicious pizza to our customers, and in order to do so, we’re seeking strong candidates to join our team. Whether you’re looking for flexible hours, a part-time job or a new career, this is the place to be.”
Managers and supervisors will be at each location for on-site interviews throughout the day. The chain said virtual interview options are also available.
Treacy said they know many people have lost their jobs due to business closures from the pandemic.
“If you’re looking for work, we hope you consider joining our team,” he said.
Job applicants must be at least 18 years old. Learn more here.