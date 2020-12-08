COVID-19 IN MD:Gov. Larry Hogan To Address Marylanders At 3 p.m.
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — As COVID vaccines are said to be weeks away from getting cull FDA approval, Gov. Larry Hogan is speaking at 3 p.m. Tuesday to give Marylanders and update on the state’s plan to distribute vaccinations.

He will speak along with Deputy Secretary Dr. Jinlene Chan and Assistant Secretary Bryan Mroz of the Maryland Health Department.

 

The governor’s communications director Mike Ricci said in a tweet Monday that Hogan will give Marylanders a look into what they can expect on receiving first doses of the coronavirus vaccine and the state’s plan.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Hogan will speak at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Watch live on WJZ or WJZ.com.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

