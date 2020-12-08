TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Lidl will open its newest Baltimore County location on Wednesday, Dec. 9 in the Padonia Village Shopping Center in Timonium.
The new 31,000-square foot supermarket will be open at 61 E. Padonia Road at 8 a.m.
The first 100 customers to enter the store will get gift cards that could be worth $5 to $100.
It’s the third Lidl story to open in Baltimore county and the sixth to open in the Baltimore region.
“Grocery stores traditionally function as the primary traffic driver for neighborhood shopping centers and, in Lidl, Padonia Village is now anchored by a concept that provides noteworthy differentiation in the northern Baltimore County region,” stated David Donato, Senior Vice President of Continental Realty Corporation. “Lidl has revolutionized the grocery shopping experience with a less complicated process that offers value pricing focused on private label goods. We are extremely confident in their ability to rapidly build market share in the grocery store category and attract many new customers to Padonia Village.”
Lidl operates a 754,000 square foot distribution and logistics center in Cecil County that supplies stores throughout Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York.