BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two separate Baltimore shootings that left one man dead and another injured late Monday night.

The first incident is the fatal shooting of a man in south Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of 4th Street to investigate a reported shooting around 11:52 p.m.

There they found a male victim. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg late Monday night in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police responded at around 10:20 p.m.

The man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District detectives, at 410-396-2411.

