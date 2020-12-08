BREAKINGCOVID Vaccine Could Be Available In Maryland As Early As Dec. 14 And Who Will Get It First
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re headed to work in the morning you may want to give yourself some extra time. There’s a chance of snow early Wednesday and that could make for some icy roads.

The National Weather Service says there are potential winter commuting hazards for portions of Baltimore and Washington D.C. on Wednesday morning.

A period of snow is possible for the morning commute with up to a couple of tenths of an inch of accumulation on roads, the National Weather Service said.

According to the National Weather Service, if this threat does materialize during rush-hour, many roads could quickly turn icy.

The cities of Frederick, Ballenger Creek, Eldersburg, Westminster, Reisterstown, Cockeysville, Baltimore, Germantown, Damascus, Lisbon, Columbia, Ellicott City, Jarrettsville and Aberdeen could see these conditions, the National Weather Service says.

