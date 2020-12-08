COVID-19 IN MD:Gov. Larry Hogan To Address Marylanders At 3 p.m.
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Arundel Mills holidays 2020, Clarksburg Premium Outlets, Local TV, Marc Jacobs, Shopping, St. Charles Towne Center, Vineyard Vines

HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re looking to get some holiday shopping done at the outlets, a few new stores are coming to three Maryland shopping outlets.

Simon Properties announced several new businesses opened at Clarksburg Premium Outlets, St. Charles Towne Center and Arundel Mills. 

A Vineyard Vines outlet, the only one in Maryland, is now open at Arundel Mills. There’s also three new options for food there: Yard House, Haagen Dazs and a Pizza Hut Express.

A Marc Jacobs store is now open at Clarksburg Premium Outlets, while at the St. Charles Center there’s a new Ice Time, Native Arts and J. Fire & Co.

Click the links above for information on hours.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply