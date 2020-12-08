Comments
HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re looking to get some holiday shopping done at the outlets, a few new stores are coming to three Maryland shopping outlets.
Simon Properties announced several new businesses opened at Clarksburg Premium Outlets, St. Charles Towne Center and Arundel Mills.
A Vineyard Vines outlet, the only one in Maryland, is now open at Arundel Mills. There’s also three new options for food there: Yard House, Haagen Dazs and a Pizza Hut Express.
A Marc Jacobs store is now open at Clarksburg Premium Outlets, while at the St. Charles Center there’s a new Ice Time, Native Arts and J. Fire & Co.
