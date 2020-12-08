COVID-19 IN MD:Gov. Larry Hogan To Address Marylanders At 3 p.m.
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Christmas, Holidays, Maryland, Talkers, Treats

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The holidays are here and that means eating a whole of Christmas treats.

Career website Zippia used Google Trends to determine what’s the favorite Christmas treat in each state.

credit: Zippia

They examined more than 40 Christmas classics including candy, peppermint-flavored treats and all the cakes.

In Maryland, the favorite is gingerbread cake. In Delaware, it’s chocolate chip cookies and in Pennsylvania it’s gingerbread cheesecake.

Gingerbread man are the favorite treat in Virginia.

Across the country, variations of cheesecake remains the most popular holiday treat in nine states.

The Carolinas prefer fruitcake.

What’s your favorite holiday treat?

