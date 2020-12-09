Comments
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A 13-year-old boy who was reported missing earlier Wednesday morning has been found safe.
Police said they found him at around 1 p.m.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office got a call at around 9:50 a.m. for a missing boy, Daron Adam Saylor, from the 8300 block in the Discovery housing area in Walkersville, Maryland.
Saylor was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves and black sneakers.
FCSO deputies, investigators, and K-9, in coordination with the Maryland State Police with Trooper 3 (helicopter), are currently conducting a thorough search in this area.
Anyone who has seen the child or has any information is asked to call 911.