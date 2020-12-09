Coronavirus In MDBaltimore City Adds Restrictions, Closes Dining
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Frederick County, Maryland, Missing, Missing Boy, Walkersville

FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A 13-year-old boy who was reported missing earlier Wednesday morning has been found safe.

Police said they found him at around 1 p.m.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office got a call at around 9:50 a.m. for a missing boy, Daron Adam Saylor, from the 8300 block in the Discovery housing area in Walkersville, Maryland.

Credit: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

Saylor was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves and black sneakers.

FCSO deputies, investigators, and K-9, in coordination with the Maryland State Police with Trooper 3 (helicopter), are currently conducting a thorough search in this area.

Anyone who has seen the child or has any information is asked to call 911.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply