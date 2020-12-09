Coronavirus In MDBaltimore City Adds Restrictions, Closes Dining
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Baltimore City Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Shock Trauma where he later died.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply