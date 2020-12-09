Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Baltimore City Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Shock Trauma where he later died.
Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.