BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s newest mayor Brandon Scott tightened COVID restrictions around the city as cases and hospitalizations continued to spike.
Here are the newest restrictions announced Wednesday that will go into effect Friday at 5 p.m.:
- Indoor gatherings at public and private facilities — private homes and public space — will be limited to know more than 10 people.
- Outdoor gatherings, public and private facilities will be limited to no more than 25 peple.
- Sports gatherings and facilities controlled by city Parks and Recs will be prohibited.
- Religious facilities shall not exceed 25% of that facilities maximum capacity.
- Retail stores and malls will be capped at 25% of the maximum capacity.
- Indoor recreation will be closed — including cigar and hookah bars as well as adult entertainment venues.
- Outdoor recreation establishments will be capped at 25% of their maximum capacity.
- Personal service establishments will be capped at 25% of the maximum capacity
- Staff at these facilities must wear face coverings at all times.
- Indoors services must be provided on an important only basis and a log must be left with the names of customers and staff providing services.
- Fitness centers will be capped at 25% of their maximum capacity.
- The casino will be capped at 25% of the maximum capacity with NO food or drink.
- Museums Zoo and Aquarium will also be capped at 25% maximum capacity
- Theaters and outdoor entertainment venues will be close.
- Restaurants and other food service establishments will be closed to indoor and outdoor dining. However, carry out delivery and drive thru service may continue.
Scott, 36, who was sworn-in Tuesday, was joined by other city officials to discuss the latest on COVID-19 in the city.
He said his goal is to help bring the city through two pandemics: coronavirus and violence.
“I am not naïve to the challenges we face,” Scott said Tuesday. “You have trusted me to be your mayor in this critical moment. Through fresh thinking, transparency professionalism, integrity, and hard work, we can meet these challenges.”
As for the COVID pandemic, Scott said he will not waiver or hesitate to make decisions that save lives.
“I want to ensure that every Baltimorean wears a mask. I want to ensure that every Baltimorean can get tested and have access to the vaccine, our decisions will not always be easy, and often will feel harsh, but they will always be guarded by the advice of public health officials,” he said.
