Comments
WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Construction is underway on the new Woodlawn Health Center.
Baltimore County teamed up with the non-denomination church Set The Captives Free for this project.
Currently, the county’s busiest health center is also its smallest and is located in the basement of the Woodlawn library branch.
The new, nearly 9,000 square-foot center, will open at the O.W.E Center at Security Square Mall.
This will more than double the center’s current size and triple the number of exam rooms.
It’s set to open next summer.