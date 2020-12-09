Coronavirus In MDBaltimore City Adds Restrictions, Closes Dining
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, Woodlawn Health Center

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Construction is underway on the new Woodlawn Health Center.

Baltimore County teamed up with the non-denomination church Set The Captives Free for this project.

Currently, the county’s busiest health center is also its smallest and is located in the basement of the Woodlawn library branch.

The new, nearly 9,000 square-foot center, will open at the O.W.E Center at Security Square Mall.

This will more than double the center’s current size and triple the number of exam rooms.

It’s set to open next summer.

Comments

Leave a Reply