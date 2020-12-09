DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire Department crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Dundalk with reports of people trapped inside.
The fire broke out around 3:25 p.m. along the 6900 block of Dunmanway, according to officials.
#BCoFD / Working Apartment Fire / 6905 Dunmanway / Crews at location with fire on the first floor / Report of people trapped, crews searching currently with majority of the fire out. DT 15:25 LS
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) December 9, 2020
Officials said there are reports of people trapped inside. Crews are searching with a majority of the fire out.
No further information is available at this time.
