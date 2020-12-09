OVERLEA, MD. (WJZ) — A man has died after being hospitalized earlier in December with life-threatening injuries from a car crash in Baltimore County.
Eddie Louis Bibbs, 54, of Nottingham, died on December 7.
The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on December 1. Police were called to Belair Road and Virginia Avenue, where they learned he was attempting to make a left turn when his car was struck by another car heading southbound on Belair Road.
Bibbs was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
Three passengers in the other car were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other car was not injured, police said.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing their work to determine all of the factors involved in this fatal crash.