BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The former Sojourner-Douglass College caught fire early Wednesday morning, prompting a two-alarm response in Baltimore.
Firefighters said they saw flames and smoke from the first floor expanding to the second floor.
The former college is on North Central Avenue near Orleans Street.
The building is vacant, but first responders found people inside.
They said they may have been homeless and squatting at the property.
Everyone got out safely and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.