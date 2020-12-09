BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The federal unemployment aid created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will expire on Dec. 26 in Maryland. Gov. Larry Hogan is urging Congress to put aside partisan politics to pass an additional financial relief package for struggling families.

“With these two federal unemployment insurance programs set to expire at the end of this month and the COVID-19 pandemic being far from over, it is crucial that Congress puts partisan politics aside and passes an additional financial relief package for the sake of people struggling not only here in Maryland, but across the entire country,” said Governor Larry Hogan.

The law states the programs end on Thursday, Dec. 31. USDOL only allows states to pay claimants for a full week of unemployment and in Maryland a full week is from Sunday to Saturday.

“If Congress is going to extend these unemployment insurance programs, or create new programs, they need to act immediately,” said Labor Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson. “Claimants cannot afford to experience a lapse in benefits as we continue to face the devastating effects of this unprecedented economic and public health crisis.”

For a comprehensive list of additional state resources from the state departments of Labor, Human Resources, and Housing and Community Development that are available to help Marylanders as these federal unemployment insurance programs end, click here. For more information about unemployment insurance in Maryland, please visit MDunemployment.com.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.