ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will address Marylanders on Thursday with a COVID-19 update, as cases and hospitalizations continue to surge over the last week.
He will speak at 3 p.m.
This comes less than a few hours after state leaders from Maryland’s largest jurisdictions came together urging the governor to work more closely with them.
Baltimore City’s new mayor Brandon Scott has imposed a series of tighter restrictions on gatherings, businesses and food establishment capacities in an effort to curb the rising community transmission in the city.
Hospitalizations also reached an all-time pandemic high Wednesday morning, with over 1,700 Marylanders hospitalized.
