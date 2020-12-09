Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The mission HoCoRespond is giving more than $200,000 in emergency grants to local nonprofits in Howard County.
This includes The Arc of Howard County and the County Conservancy.
The money is focused on child care groups, food assistance and nonprofits helping to pay bills.
The mission says it’s critical to help these places stay open when so many are in need.
