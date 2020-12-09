Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Health care workers in busy hospitals or noisy areas may benefit from a new digital stethoscope.
Johns Hopkins University created a device that uses artificial intelligence and noise suppression technology to better identify lung abnormalities.
The stethoscope can also help maintain social distancing and reduce exposure to COVID-19 by allowing recordings to be shared virtually with a care team in a different room.
Some work still needs to be done on the algorithm, and once that happens- it can be distributed to doctors everywhere.