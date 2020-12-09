Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is being held without bail after allegedly shooting a 34-year-old man in East Baltimore near Johns Hopkins Hospital in June.
Officers responded to the 700 block of N. Collington Avenue at around 12:42 p.m. on June 22. They found the man with gunshot wounds on around his body.
He was taken to an area hospital where he was immediately rushed into life-saving surgery, police said.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant on November 23 for 32-year-old Lawrence Allen, of the 4200 block of Shamrock Avenue as the suspect.
Allen was stopped in his vehicle at the intersection of Coldspring Lane and Greenspring Lane on Tuesday at around 11 a.m. Police took him into custody.
He was charged with first-degree attempted murder.