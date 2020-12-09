Comments
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at a Shell gas station in Linthicum Heights.
Grayson Carl Schroyer III was arrested by police Tuesday.
On October 31, 2020, police were called to the Shell gas station located along the 700 block of Nursery Road for a report of an armed robbery.
According to police, the suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register.
The clerk complied and the suspect fled.
Anyone with additional information, in this case, should contact police immediately.