BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two separate Baltimore shootings Monday night.

The first incident is the fatal shooting of a teenager in south Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of 4th Street to investigate a reported shooting around 11:52 p.m.

There they found a male victim. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police identified the victim as 16-year-old Nicholas Buckland, of the 4200 block of 5th Street

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg late Monday night in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police responded at around 10:20 p.m.

The man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District detectives, at 410-396-2411.



Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.

This story was originally posted on December 8, but has been updated with new information about the fatal shooting victim’s identification.