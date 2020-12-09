BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The unofficial holiday shopping season has begun, and many consumers will opt to buy their gifts online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A survey conducted by Adobe Analytics predicts a 33 percent increase in online shopping this year compared to 2019.
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is offering tips this year to help consumers avoid scams, fraudulent products and exposure to computer or smart device malware.
Consumers should be sure the website on which they’re entering payment information is secure.
According to Frosh, consumers should be wary about clicking on ads found on a webpage or social networking sites.
Consumers should also avoid paying online retailers with gift cards, wired funds or by sending cash.
Finally, Frosh said consumers should research the retailer and purchase gift cards from only reputable sources.