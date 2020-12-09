BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We could see some snow Wednesday in the Baltimore metro region.
Meteorologist Tim Williams says snow showers are around with a few sprinkles mixed in as temperatures climb above freezing.
Isolated snow showers possible between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. It’ll be cloudy, then gradually get sunny, with a high near 46. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Be on the lookout for damp roads at times. Highs in the mid 40s with overnight lows in the 30s.
The cities of Frederick, Ballenger Creek, Eldersburg, Westminster, Reisterstown, Cockeysville, Baltimore, Germantown, Damascus, Lisbon, Columbia, Ellicott City, Jarrettsville and Aberdeen could see these conditions, the National Weather Service said.
So what can you expect later this week?
A slight warm up as winds shift south.