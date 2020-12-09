Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mercy Health Services is getting another $2 million to help care for its COVID-19 patients.
The federal funding was announced early Wednesday.
Maryland lawmakers said this will allow the hospital to have the tools they need to fight the pandemic.
This includes medical equipment and making temporary isolation rooms.
