BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s that time of year when the world-renowned Morgan State University Choir is usually performing holiday classics across Maryland.

But this year they’ve adjusted those performances because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Morgan State University Choir is singing together from home.

“Knowing how contagious the disease can be when one is singing, that is shooting out droplets in the air, we can’t meet as a choir,” Eric Conway, Morgan State University Choir Director and Chair of Performing Fine Arts, said.

Conway edits together every single recording of each musician in the choir which is made up of about 160 voices.

“I line up all the audio so that we’re perfectly aligned,” he said. “I make sure that all the video is perfectly posited so that we have uniformity on the screen.”

Graduate student Fatima Imani Smith said while it’s challenging to sing alone she’s learned a lot about herself as a musician.

“Yeah it’s not as fun, yeah we can’t enjoy that whole choir atmosphere, but personally I think it’s helped us all grow,” she said. “Every single person is a better musician.”

While the pandemic has stopped them from coming together to perform, they continue to bring joyous sounds of the season to Marylanders.

You can catch the choir Sunday at 4 p.m. performing their annual Christmas concert. For more information, please click here.

