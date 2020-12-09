Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Most of the unemployment claims filed in Baltimore City are by people who work in accommodation and food services, data from the Maryland Department of Labor shows.
Data from the Maryland Department of Labor shows they make up about one-fifth of the 68,000 claims filed since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Food prep and serving is still one of the top jobs in the city where people are filing for benefits.
