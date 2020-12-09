Coronavirus In MDBaltimore City Adds Restrictions, Closes Dining
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in southeast Baltimore Wednesday night.

A police officer was conducting business checks in the 400 block of South Eaton Avenue around 6:17 p.m. when he came across a shooting victim.

The officer found that a 16-year-old boy was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southeast District detectives, at 410-396-2422.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.

