ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of Zeshaan Ali Toppa that happened October 9.
Police say 21-year-old Donnell Terrell Griffin III conspired with 18-year-old Keonta Adrian Skipwith to rob Toppa during an illicit drug transaction.
Toppa was shot and killed during the transaction, police said.
Griffin is charged with first degree murder and held on no bond status at the Baltimore County Detention Center following a bail review hearing yesterday.
Skipworth was arrested October 26 and is being held without bond.