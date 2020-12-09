Coronavirus In MDBaltimore City Adds Restrictions, Closes Dining
LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County have arrested a suspect who they say fired shots at officers during an attempted traffic stop in Landover Wednesday night.

According to police, officers tried to pull over a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Atlee Drive.

The vehicle did not initially stop and a suspect bailed out and fired shots at officers, according to police.

Police said officers did not return fire and no one was injured.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

