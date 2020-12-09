TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University is mourning the loss of one of its longtime football coaches, Phil Albert.

Albert was the head coach at TU for 20 years from 1972 to 1991 and is the winningest coach in the program’s history with 117 victories.

He was a three-time Kodak District II Coach of the Year and turned Towson into a powerful program leading the team to an undefeated season in 1974.

He also took Towson to the 1976 NCAA DIII national championship game and three NCAA DII Tournaments, including the semifinals in 1984.

1981 Towson guide_Coach Albert Via Towson University

Phil Albert headset Via Towson University

FB Head Coach Phil Albert action3 smaller Via Towson University

FB Head Coach Phil Albert action Via Towson University

The Tigers ranked in the top 10 every season from 1983 to 1986.

“Phil was revered by the players that played for him no matter what decade it was,” said Towson head coach Rob Ambrose. “He wanted to build better men; that was all he was about; football would take care of itself. He is a pillar of this program and this university. Who Phil Albert is, was and how he affected our lives resonates through the fabric of this program and will throughout its entirety. Prayers go out to the Albert family, there is no way this program or this institution will forget Phil Albert.”

Prior to his time as head coach for the Tigers, he was an assistant coach from 1969 to 1971 under Carl Runk. He then returned to the sidelines as an offensive coordinator from 2003 to 2008 under Gordy Combs.

Albert was inducted into the Towson Athletics Hall of Fame in 1994.

He was also a professor at Towson.